'Our dreams should be related to the development of our society and nation': PM Modi's message for New Year 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, January 01 2022, wished joy and good health to people on the first day of the new year today. "May we keep scaling new heights of progress and prosperity, and work even harder to fulfil the dreams of our great freedom fighters," PM Modi said in his first tweet of 2022.

"Our dreams will not be limited to us, our dreams should be related to the development of our society and nation," PM Modi says during the radio address.

“We have to take the country to new heights of development that's why we have to use our resources. This is in one way, a mantra for self-reliant India," he says in the audio clip shared on Twitter.



"Our dreams will not be limited to us, our dreams should be related to the development of our society and nation. Our progress will open avenues to the country's progress and for this we have to start from today itself without wasting any moment and particle," he says.

"Happy 2022! May this year bring abundance of joy and good health in everyone's lives. May we keep scaling new heights of progress and prosperity, and work even harder to fulfil the dreams of our great freedom fighters," PM Modi tweeted.

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 10:02 AM IST