Thane Man Brutally Attacked With Sharp Weapon After Dispute Over Religious Donation Collection

Thane Man Brutally Attacked With Chopper After Dispute Over Religious Donation Collection | Representational Image

Thane: A shocking incident occurred in the Gaodevi area of Thane city, where a man was brutally attacked with a sharp weapon following a dispute over religious donations (vargani).

The incident took place in the Gaodevi Market area, near Thane Railway Station. Members of a local Sai Temple were visiting the neighborhood to collect donations for an upcoming Bhajan-Kirtan ceremony. During the collection drive, an argument broke out between the victim and the accused.

Victim: Kishor Ankush Nare

Accused: Navnath Waikar

According to reports, the dispute escalated rapidly. Waikar allegedly drew a chopper and struck Nare on the head, causing severe injuries.

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Kishor Nare is currently in critical condition and is receiving treatment at Kalwa Hospital.The Naupada Police have registered a case against Navnath Waikar and are conducting further investigations.The violent nature of the attack has created a sense of fear among local residents. This incident has raised significant concerns regarding the law and order situation in Thane, as citizens express growing anxiety over the rise in such localized conflicts.

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