Thane man bludgeons wife to death; kills self

A 29-year-old man allegedly his wife to death and later committed suicide by hanging himself at his home in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the Indira Nagar locality of the city, where Akash Samukhrao allegedly bludgeoned his wife Ashwini to death with a hammer on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, senior inspector V A Shinde of Srinagar police station said.

The man later also hanged himself from the ceiling of the house, the official said.

The couple, who had gotten married recently, used to quarrel frequently over domestic issues, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the man's father, a case of murder was registered in this regard, he said.