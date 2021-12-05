Thane: Man arrested with sack full of chillars stolen from temple in Ulhasnagar

The Hill police station in Ulhasnagar has arrested a man for theft of a donation box from a Temple in Ulhasnagar. The police said the accused took over the donation box full of chillars (loose coins) on his shoulder and committed the theft.

The police said the theft took place at Jhulelal mandir and Sindhi Samaj temple in Ulhasnagar.

The police said the arrested accused was identified as Laljeet Kumar Lodhi. The accused was earlier working as a security guard with the temple.

"Lodhi entered the temple on Friday night and after breaking the donation box, robbed chillars and notes worth Rs 6,000. He put the chillar in the sack bag and put it on his shoulder and left the place," said a police officer.

The police constables based with hill line police station were patrolling the area and found Lodhi suspicious with a sack bag.

"After checking the sack bag, the police found chillar and notes in it. The accused was arrested and a case was registered at the hill line police station," said a police officer. The police said the Hill line police station staff were busy for hours counting the chillars on Saturday.

