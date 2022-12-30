e-Paper Get App
Thane: Man accused of raping daughter attacks lawyer after court awards him life sentence

The special court found the accused guilty of charges under relevant provisions of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sentenced him to imprisonment for life (till his death).

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 30, 2022, 08:45 PM IST
Thane: Rape accused attacks lawyer after court awards him life sentence | Representative Image
Thane: A 52-year-old man accused of raping his daughters attacked and injured a public prosecutor during a hearing in a special court in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday. 

The special court of judge V V Virkar found the accused guilty of charges under relevant provisions of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sentenced him to imprisonment for life (till his death). 

FIR against accused registered

After the judge pronounced the sentence, the accused ran to special public prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale and allegedly attacked her, an official said. 

The lawyer, who suffered minor injuries was rushed to a hospital, and an FIR was registered against the accused with Thane Nagar police, he said. 

The accused, a resident of Navi Mumbai, had repeatedly raped his daughters, aged 30 and 17, in 2018 and impregnated one of them. 

The accused, who was awarded double life imprisonment for the offences, was also fined Rs 20,000.

