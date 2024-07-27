Thane: Major Setback To Youth Wing Of Shiv Sena (UBT) As Key Members Join Shiv Sena In Presence Of CM Eknath Shinde

The youth wing of the UBT faction of Shiv Sena faced a significant setback today in Thane city as several key members from their team officially joined the Shiv Sena. The event, which took place in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, marked a notable shift in the local political landscape.

Among those who joined Shiv Sena were prominent figures such as Thane City Youth Wing officials Kiran Jadhav (City Officer), Arjun Dabhi (Deputy District Head), Abhishek Shinde (Balkum Branch Head), Deepak Kanojia (City Coordinator), and Raj Verma (Khopat Division Officer), along with several other activists.

At the ceremony held at Nandanvan residence, Chief Minister Shinde handed over the Shiv Sena's saffron flag to the new party members and wished them success in their future endeavors. Shinde emphasized the increased public trust in the Mahayuti government over the past two years due to its welfare schemes and developmental vision.

The Chief Minister also criticized the previous administration for having impeded development with "speed breakers," stating that under his leadership, the state is now on the path of progress. He highlighted that the respect and recognition given to Shiv Sena workers are contributing to a continuous influx of members from other parties into Shiv Sena.

Chief Minister Shinde further noted that the state's leadership is guided by the principles of Hindutva championed by Balasaheb Thackeray and the teachings of Dharmveer Anand Dighe. He praised the Mahayuti government’s people-centric decisions over the past two years, which have earned public confidence. The government has successfully implemented various welfare schemes, including the Chief Minister Youth Training Scheme, Chief Minister Annapurna Scheme, the 'Lakshmi Beti' scheme, and the farmer electricity bill waiver plan.

Shinde underscored that Shiv Sena's ongoing commitment to resolving common people’s issues and providing justice reflects its robust approach to governance. The party continues to grow in strength as it adheres to its core values while addressing developmental and social concerns.