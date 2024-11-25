 Thane: Major Fire Breaks Out At Drugs Manufacturing Unit In Ambernath, 1 Injured; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Major Fire Breaks Out At Drugs Manufacturing Unit In Ambernath, 1 Injured; Visuals Surface

Thane: Major Fire Breaks Out At Drugs Manufacturing Unit In Ambernath, 1 Injured; Visuals Surface

The major fire broke out at a drugs manufacturing unit in Ambernath, Thane on Sunday night, officials said. The fire officials said that the fire incident was reported at 9.30 PM on Sunday in Anand Nagar area located in MIDC Ambernath with ten to fifteen workers in the unit. They were escaped safely.

NK GuptaUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 07:41 PM IST
article-image
Massive fire at Resino Drugs manufacturing unit in Ambernath, Thane, leaves one injured and multiple units damaged | X

The major fire broke out at a drugs manufacturing unit in Ambernath, Thane on Sunday night, officials said. The fire officials said that the fire incident was reported at 9.30 PM on Sunday in Anand Nagar area located in MIDC Ambernath with ten to fifteen workers in the unit. They were escaped safely.

The fire sources said that a huge fire occurred at Resino Drugs Unit causing massive flames, spreading to adjacent four units. The injured has been identified as Anil Yadav, an operator in one of the company where the fire broke out. Yadav suffered injuries in the incident.

The Ambernath fire brigade official said that they received a call about a fire that broke out in a manufacturing unit. They formed a team of firefighters and dispatched them to the spot to douse the fire. After a massive fire erupted, fire engines were called from Badlapur, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan Dombivli, and MIDC to help in the fire extinguishing efforts. After immense efforts, the fire was brought under control by early Monday.

"The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. The unit for drug manufacturing was engulfed by the blaze and turned into ashes. We were conducting a panchnama." Said fire official.

FPJ Shorts
How Obesity Can Increase The Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes? Study Explains
How Obesity Can Increase The Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes? Study Explains
Mumbai’s Jain Community Asks Gujarat Govt To Take Action Over Illegal Property Sales In Kutch
Mumbai’s Jain Community Asks Gujarat Govt To Take Action Over Illegal Property Sales In Kutch
Video: Mumbai Indians' Owner Akash Ambani Thanks RCB CEO For Not Extending RTM For Will Jacks
Video: Mumbai Indians' Owner Akash Ambani Thanks RCB CEO For Not Extending RTM For Will Jacks
'First Test Match In Australia Is Always Very Important': Madan Lal Lauds Team India's Historic Win
'First Test Match In Australia Is Always Very Important': Madan Lal Lauds Team India's Historic Win

Jalendhar Gosavi, fire personnel, said, "The fire was brought under control between 2 to 2:30 AM. Thereafter, the cooling operation began and continued until 5 AM."

Read Also
Thane: Massive Fire Destroys 150-200 Scrap Shops, 25 Patra Houses In Bhiwandi's Fatima Nagar; No...
article-image

The black smoke was emanating from the unit and spreading across the atmosphere. Eyewitnesses said that chemicals spilled out of the pharma unit, which intensified the flames.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai’s Jain Community Asks Gujarat Govt To Take Action Over Illegal Property Sales In Kutch

Mumbai’s Jain Community Asks Gujarat Govt To Take Action Over Illegal Property Sales In Kutch

Mumbai Airport Customs Seize 22 Kg Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹22.39 Crore From 2 Bangkok Passengers

Mumbai Airport Customs Seize 22 Kg Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹22.39 Crore From 2 Bangkok Passengers

Thane: Major Fire Breaks Out At Drugs Manufacturing Unit In Ambernath, 1 Injured; Visuals Surface

Thane: Major Fire Breaks Out At Drugs Manufacturing Unit In Ambernath, 1 Injured; Visuals Surface

Fairplay Betting App Probe: ED Seizes ₹219.66 Crore In Assets Linked To Illegal Betting And IPL...

Fairplay Betting App Probe: ED Seizes ₹219.66 Crore In Assets Linked To Illegal Betting And IPL...

Fadnavis To Serve As Maharashtra CM For Initial 2.5 Years, Then Take Over As BJP Prez; Shinde To...

Fadnavis To Serve As Maharashtra CM For Initial 2.5 Years, Then Take Over As BJP Prez; Shinde To...