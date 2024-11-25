Thane: Major Fire Breaks Out At Drugs Manufacturing Unit In Ambernath, 1 Injured; Visuals Surface

Massive fire at Resino Drugs manufacturing unit in Ambernath, Thane, leaves one injured and multiple units damaged | X

The major fire broke out at a drugs manufacturing unit in Ambernath, Thane on Sunday night, officials said. The fire officials said that the fire incident was reported at 9.30 PM on Sunday in Anand Nagar area located in MIDC Ambernath with ten to fifteen workers in the unit. They were escaped safely.

The fire sources said that a huge fire occurred at Resino Drugs Unit causing massive flames, spreading to adjacent four units. The injured has been identified as Anil Yadav, an operator in one of the company where the fire broke out. Yadav suffered injuries in the incident.

VIDEO | #Fire breaks out at a chemical factory in Ambernath in Mumbai. Details awaited.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/suwHX3vXaq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 24, 2024

The Ambernath fire brigade official said that they received a call about a fire that broke out in a manufacturing unit. They formed a team of firefighters and dispatched them to the spot to douse the fire. After a massive fire erupted, fire engines were called from Badlapur, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan Dombivli, and MIDC to help in the fire extinguishing efforts. After immense efforts, the fire was brought under control by early Monday.

"The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. The unit for drug manufacturing was engulfed by the blaze and turned into ashes. We were conducting a panchnama." Said fire official.

Jalendhar Gosavi, fire personnel, said, "The fire was brought under control between 2 to 2:30 AM. Thereafter, the cooling operation began and continued until 5 AM."

The black smoke was emanating from the unit and spreading across the atmosphere. Eyewitnesses said that chemicals spilled out of the pharma unit, which intensified the flames.