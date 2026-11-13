Thane: Major Early Morning Fire Guts Maya Bar Restaurant In Uthalsar, Causes Extensive Property Damage; No Casualties Reported | File photo

Thane: An early morning fire broke out at a bar and restaurant in the Uthalsar area of Thane (West) on Friday, November 13, 2026, causing significant property damage. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident, which was brought under control within 40 minutes.

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According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) and the Chief Fire Control Room, the emergency call was received at 5:42 AM regarding a blaze at Maya Bar Restaurant and Bar, located near the Uthalsar Ward Committee office next to Nandgaokar Heights at Uthalsar Naka. The establishment, owned by Abhishek Chaudhary, is housed in a ground-plus-one-story structure.

Upon receiving the alert, emergency services rushed to the spot. The response team included firefighters with two fire engines and one rescue vehicle, RDMC personnel with a pickup vehicle, along with officers and staff from the Rabodi Police Station.

Through the coordinated efforts of the fire brigade and disaster management personnel, the flames were completely doused by approximately 6:20 AM, and the situation was brought under control.

While the timely intervention prevented the fire from spreading further, the blaze gutted several items on the ground floor of the restaurant, including the counter, refrigerators, tables, chairs, television sets, and other equipment. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.