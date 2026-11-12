Mumbai BJP Chief Ameet Satam Slams BMC Over Delay In Proposed Oshiwara–Versova–Lokhandwala Fire Station, Demands Clearance Within 6 Months

Ameet Satam has urged the BMC to resolve land-related hurdles and expedite the proposed fire station to improve emergency response in the western suburbs | File Photo

Mumbai, November 12, 2026: Flagging the dire need for a fire station in the Oshiwara–Versova–Lokhandwala belt, Mumbai BJP president and MLA Ameet Satam launched a scathing attack on the BMC over its failure to expedite the long-pending project, despite land being reserved for the facility.

He also demanded immediate intervention by the BMC, asserting that the civic body must exercise its statutory powers and authority to resolve the land-related hurdles on a war footing and ensure that the fire station project is cleared within the next six months.

In his letter to BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide on Thursday, Satam said, "It is very shameful that in spite of the efforts of different individuals at different times, the suburb has been deprived of a fire station on government land due to some vested interests, and a corporation the size of the BMC is unable to get even one fire station constructed. On the other hand, the leaseholder is illegally commercially exploiting the said land for events, etc. The BMC should immediately take action against all illegal sheds, structures and domes constructed on the said land, expedite the process of constructing the fire station, and ensure that the project is cleared within the next six months."

Satam Flags Recent Fire Incidents

Drawing attention to some of the recent fire incidents in the locality, Satam, who is MLA from Andheri, said that elected representatives had repeatedly made efforts to expedite the construction of the fire station.

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"But there has been not much progress in the same. Since the land is government land, either the land under the fire station reservation should be taken back by the government and given to the BMC for the construction of a fire station, or the BMC should insist that the concerned party construct the fire station and hand it over," he added.

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