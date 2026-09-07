Thane: Major Dr Nitin Rathod (Retd) Takes Charge As TMC Additional Municipal Commissioner-1

Major Dr Nitin Rathod (Retd) has joined Thane civic administration after serving in the Indian Army and as Private Secretary to Eknath Shinde | File Photo

Thane, September 7, 2026: Major Dr. Nitin Rathod (Retd.) has officially assumed charge as Additional Municipal Commissioner-1 of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Monday. Prior to this civic appointment, he served as Private Secretary to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Medical And Military Background

Dr. Rathod brings a distinguished, multifaceted background spanning medicine, military service, and public administration. He earned his MBBS degree from Pravara Institute of Medical Sciences in 2008 and completed a Diploma in Orthopedics from Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College in 2013.

From 2014 to 2019, Dr. Rathod served in the Indian Army as a Commissioned Medical Officer within the Orthopedics Department, making notable contributions to orthopedic and trauma care.

For his meritorious military service, he was awarded several prestigious honours, including the Sena Service Medal, Operation Rakshak Medal, DG Jammu & Kashmir Police Medal, and the GOC 15 Corps Medalion.

Administrative Roles

In his subsequent administrative roles, Dr. Rathod served as the Nodal Officer for COVID-19 response at the Ambarnath Municipal Council from 2020 to 2022. He later held the position of District Sainik Officer from 2022 to 2023, where he actively worked towards ex-servicemen welfare and resolved key grievances.

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Given his broad experience across medical care, military leadership, and municipal governance, his appointment is expected to significantly boost the administrative capabilities of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

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