Thane: MahaRERA inaugurates first batch of real estate agents training program

The mandate mentioned in clause (a) above shall apply to the following persons: All individual real estate agents in case of individuals and authorized signatory (authorized for making application for MahaRERA real estate agent registration) in case of firms/ companies/organizations (Other than Individuals). All employees/staff/officers by whatever designation called working in firms/companies/organizations of real estate agents, who interact with homebuyers/allottees for effecting transactions in real estate projects.

The training will be a 20-hour training program with an option of being delivered in person or online. It will be conducted from Monday to Friday and four hours duration for each session. Th online exams will be conducted for the real estate agents in English and Marathi.The first batch of the program started on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Training for guidelines and regulations of MahaRERA

The primary objective of the program is to educate and train real estate agents in the guidelines and regulations set by the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA). It is aimed at equipping agents with the knowledge and skill sets necessary to effectively represent buyers and sellers in real estate transactions. It provides agents with an understanding of the market and changes in the real estate sector due to RERA. On completion of the training course, a completion certificate will be issued by NAREDCO-REMI.

Sanjay Deshmukh, Former IAS Officer and Nodal Officer, MahaRERA shared his valuable insights with the batch of real estate agents during the training program.

Eligibility criterion for agents

The eligibility criterion for real estate agents planning to participate in the training program include MahaRERA registered real estate agents, new real estate agents who have not yet registered with MahaRERA and Professionals within and outside of real estate who wish to become Certified MahaRERA real estate agents.