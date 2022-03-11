Thane: Maharashtra minister issues TMT buses 'Tejasvini' for 250 Kalwa students skipping school over transport issue

Around 250 students from small pockets of Kalwa who were lacking with education over transport issues will travel by 'Tejasvini' bus to reach and come back from school. All thanks to the team of housing minister Jitendra Awhad and Shamim Khan, a member of the Thane Municipal Transport committee who followed up to take up the issue and help the students.

This is for all students from Anjuman Khairul Islam Urdu High School in Mahagiri in Thane. The school that runs on three shifts had one thousand students from KG to 10th standard. Around 250 students mostly from Bhaskar Nagar and Waghoba Nagar in Kalwa east used to come to the school.

"As the school is at a distance of more than 5 kilometres, parents prepare for transport. Firstly they were sending their kids through an auto-rickshaw, which was charging Rs 900 per month. But as the parents couldn't afford it, many stopped sending their kids to school. Learning about this, our teacher then coordinated to arrange an auto-rickshaw for Rs 300 but were still seeing hardly any change in the counts. With minimum fees, parents prefer sending their kids to school in the area but due to the transport burden, they avoid sending them," said Shaikh Noorunnisa Begum, an assistant teacher from the school.

Begum after discussing with Andalib Abu Waseem Jairajpuri decided to bring up some solution. They then met Shamim Khan, the TMT member. "Khan gave us a good response and approached the Wagle estate depot of TMT on February 15. Taking a follow-up on Friday, he arranged to start buses that will help the students for an easy commute with Rs 8 to Rs 13 as the minimum return fare. It will also increase the frequency of students in the coming year. Many of the parents from this area don't send their kids to school over expensive fees. But as we just charge them for computer fees they prefer sending the kids to school. The bus facility had really helped increase the education in the area," she added.

The bus commute was inaugurated on Friday at the hands of Shamim Khan, Ruta Jitendra Awhad, Milind Patil and Mahesh Patil.

"After the school teacher approached us our priority was to arrange the bus from the TMT. As it was affecting the education and transport of the students who are the future of the country. The smiling face of the student who came ready to go to school was another level of appreciation for us. All thanks to cabinet minister Jitendra Awhad who personally asked us to first complete the work as education is important," added Khan.

