Navi Mumbai: NMMC starts “Debris on Call” service in city, issues mobile number

In order to process construction debris scientifically, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started the “Debris on Call” service. The civic body has also issued a mobile number where citizens can call and lift debris for scientific management at the Construction and Demolition (C&D) plant set up by the NMMC.

Meanwhile, the civic body has warned contractors and builders to not dump debris in the city and if the civic body finds violating the order, it will take strict action.

The civic body has been stressing the segregation of wet, dry, and hazardous waste at sources. As per Construction and Demolition (C&D) Waste Management Rules, 2016, all construction debris comprising of building materials, debris and rubble resulting from construction, remodeling, repair and demolition of any civil structure should be disposed of properly to reduce the environmental impact.

The civic body has set up a 'C&D Waste Processing Project' at the Scientific Solid Waste Management Project site in Turbhe.

“Now, citizens can take debris directly to plant. If the citizens do not have the facility to take debris to the plant, they can contact the helpline number and the debris will be lifted by the contractor,” said an official from the Solid Waste Management department. He added that citizens will have to pay very little charge for the transportation of debris to the plant. The mobile number for “Debris on Call” is 8591256150.

Meanwhile, civic chief Abhijit Bangar has appealed to citizens that citizens of Navi Mumbai are always involved in maintaining the clean and beautiful image and they will help in managing the debris, generating from civil works.

However, the civic administration has warned especially contractors and builders to not dump construction debris in other places. “If they are found dumping construction debris in places other than the C&D project site, the corporation will initiate action,” said the official.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 06:41 PM IST