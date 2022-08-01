Thane: Maharashtra govt sanctions Rs 15 crore for developmental works in city

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik | Twitter/@PratapSarnaik

Thane: Pratap Sarnaik, Shiv Sena MLA from Ovala-Majiwada constituency has approved huge funds from the state government for Thane city. Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government has decided to sanction Rs 15 crore funds for various developmental works in the city. The developmental works include the construction of various 'bhavans'.

While supporting the newly formed coalition government in the state, MLA Pratap Sarnaik prioritised the development of his Ovala-Majiwda assembly constituency and got development projects worth crores approved by CM Eknath Shinde.

The state government has approved Rs 1 crore each for the construction of senior writer Harivansh Rai Bachchan Hindi Bhasha Bhavan on Raunak Group's facility, South Indian Bhavan on same group's facility plot on Ghodbunder Road, Maharana Pratap Bhavan on 15% of the land for a park at Waghbeel, grounds at Kasarwadvali, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Bhavan, Maithili Samaj Bhavan on park site at Anand Nagar.

Besides, the state government has also sanctioned a fund of Rs 1 cr each for the construction of Indirabai Baburao Sarnaik Mahila Bachat Gat Bhavan and the construction of senior literature Baburao Sarnaik Senior Citizens' Bhavan on the facility plot of Puranik Builders at Kasarvadvali on Ghodbunder Road.

MLA Pratap Sarnaik said, "People of all castes and religions live in Thane city. Due to regular follow-ups with the state government, I got success in getting approval of Rs 15 crore for various developmental works in the city. The construction of Bhavan for other communities in Thane city has been approved so that the other communities living in the city can have their own community building. We with the formula of 'Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas-Sabka Vishwas' are working for the development of the people of all caste and religions."