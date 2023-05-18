Thane: Maha CM Shinde announces ₹3 lakh to injured families of Amar Tower building collapse

On Monday, May 15 there was a slab collapse of Amar Tower building in Bhaskar Colony at Naupada in Thane where occupants Vijaya Mohan Suryavanshi and her two sons Prathamesh and Atharva Suryavanshi were injured in this accident and they are undergoing treatment at Paradkar and Kaushalya hospital in Thane.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde took immediate notice of the incident and inquired about the injured and gave instructions that there should be no delay in treatment and also gave ₹3 lakh to the family.

Shiv Sena members meet the Suryavanshi family

Shiv Sena's spokesperson Naresh Mhaske visited Vijaya Suryavanshi's family along with former corporator Bhaskar Patil, department head of Shiv Sena Kiran Nakti, office bearers of Shiv Sena. The office bearers of Amar Tower Society were present on this occasion.

As soon as the news of the Amar Tower accident came to light, Shiv Sena department head Kiran Nakti immediately reached the spot and started helping the injured and the injured of the Suryavanshi family were admitted to Paradkar Hospital and Kaushalya Hospital in Naupada.

Naresh Mhaske inspected the damaged building on Wednesday. The said building is 25 years old and the office-bearers of the society were informed to conduct a structural audit of this building.

25-year-old building to be redeveloped

Mhaske on behalf of the CM Eknath Shinde assured the residents of the redevelopment of the said building.

Mhaske said, "After the collapse of the slab of the Amar Tower building, many leaders visited the place and inspected it. But Shiv Sena first started relief work at the spot and admitted the three injured members of Suryavanshi family to the hospital. After getting information about this incident, CM Eknath Shinde immediately contacted and inquired about the injured.The help of Rs 3 lakh rupees provided by the CM was handed over to Vijaya Suryavanshi's daughter Priyanka Suryavanshi."

