The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Thane, held a Maruti Ritz driver responsible for the fatal 2020 accident near Waldhuni Jakat Naka | FPJ (Representational Image)

Thane, November 21, 2026: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Thane, has directed a Raigad-based resident along with the insurance company to pay ₹48.01 lakh in compensation, with 9 per cent annual interest, to the widow, two minor children and parents of a 34-year-old man who died after being crushed between two vehicles on the Ulhasnagar-Kalyan road in December 2020.

The tribunal maintained that the accident occurred solely due to the rash and negligent driving of a Maruti Ritz car, which rammed into a vehicle parked along the roadside near Waldhuni Jakat Naka on December 9, 2020. It rejected the insurance company's contention that the deceased and the driver of the other vehicle were also negligent in causing the accident.

The tribunal, in its judgment, directed the insurer to satisfy the compensation award in the first instance and subsequently recover the entire amount from the owner of the offending car, after finding that its driver did not possess a valid and effective driving licence at the time of the accident.

Man Crushed Between Two Vehicles

According to the claim petition, the deceased, Vijay Valmik Sonawane, was standing behind a vehicle, along with others, at around 10 pm when the Ritz car approached at high speed and rammed into the parked vehicle. Sonawane was crushed between the two vehicles and sustained fatal injuries. He was rushed to Rukminibai Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The accident also claimed the life of another person, while two others sustained grievous injuries. The Mahatma Phule Chowk police registered an FIR against the Ritz car driver under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act and subsequently filed a chargesheet.

Family Seeks Compensation

Sonawane's widow, Kavita, filed the claim petition along with their two minor sons and his parents, seeking compensation for the loss of the family's breadwinner.

The claimants stated that he was employed as a technician with Green Power Pest Control in Kalyan and earned ₹23,000 per month, including a salary of ₹19,000 and a monthly commission of ₹4,000.

To establish his income, the claimants examined the manager of the pest control company, who produced Sonawane's appointment letter, salary certificate and cash payment vouchers. Accepting these documents, the tribunal assessed his monthly income at ₹23,000, translating into an annual income of ₹2.76 lakh.

Insurance Company Alleges Contributory Negligence

The insurance company contested the claim, arguing that the accident occurred because the vehicle had been parked negligently on a narrow and busy road at night without proper warning signals or tail lights. It also alleged that the deceased and others were standing carelessly behind the vehicle and that there was contributory negligence on their part.

However, the tribunal observed that the insurer's witness, its legal officer, was not present at the accident spot. The insurance company had also failed to examine the driver or any occupant of the offending Ritz car to substantiate its allegations.

Holding that there was no reliable evidence to establish negligence on the part of the deceased or the driver of the other vehicle, the tribunal concluded that the accident was solely attributable to the Ritz car driver's rash and negligent driving.

Insurer Can Recover Amount From Owner

On the insurance company's defence regarding the validity of the driving licence, the tribunal noted that the driver and owner had failed to produce the licence or challenge the chargesheet filed against the driver. It consequently held that the insured had breached the terms and conditions of the insurance policy.

While holding the insurer entitled to recover the compensation from the vehicle owner, the tribunal clarified that the insurance company could not avoid its obligation towards third-party claimants and would have to pay the award amount first.

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Compensation Calculated At ₹48.01 Lakh

For calculating compensation, the tribunal considered Sonawane's age as 34 years and applied a multiplier of 16. After deducting 25 per cent of his income towards personal expenses, it calculated the family's loss of dependency at ₹33.12 lakh. An additional ₹13.24 lakh was awarded towards future prospects, taking into account a 40 per cent increase in income.

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