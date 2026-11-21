The Mumbai Motor Accident Claims Tribunal directed the BEST wet-lease bus operator and its insurer to jointly pay compensation to the family of Nupura Subhash Manyar | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 20, 2026: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Mumbai, has directed Evey Trans Private Limited, the operator of a BEST wet-lease bus, and its insurer, Oriental Insurance Company Limited, to jointly pay ₹79.50 lakh in compensation to the mother and sister of a 28-year-old Income Tax Department employee who died after the bus went out of control during a scuffle between its driver and a passenger.

In its November 19 order, Member A. A. Ghaniwale held that the driver's conduct amounted to negligence under the Motor Vehicles Act, even though the charge sheet did not indicate criminal negligence on his part. The tribunal emphasised that negligence under the Act encompasses both civil and criminal negligence.

Bus Goes Out Of Control During Scuffle

The accident occurred on September 1, 2024, around 8.20 pm, near Saint Jagnade Chowk, close to Lalbaug signal. Nupura Subhash Manyar was travelling as a pillion rider on a motorcycle when the BEST bus went out of control and hit pedestrians and vehicles. She sustained serious injuries and was taken to KEM Hospital, Parel, where she died during treatment.

The tribunal relied on the bus driver's own statement in the FIR to conclude that his conduct had contributed to the accident. According to the statement, a passenger had picked a fight with the driver after he refused to stop the bus at a signal. The passenger allegedly abused him, caught hold of his uniform and struck him on the back and chest. During the altercation, the driver lost control of the steering and brakes and, instead of applying the brake, pressed the accelerator, causing the bus to hit pedestrians and vehicles parked along the roadside.

The tribunal observed that when the passenger caught hold of the driver's uniform, the driver was expected to stop the engine and keep the bus stationary. Instead, he continued driving while engaged in the scuffle, thereby taking a risk. It held that even if the accident was not the direct result of criminal negligence, it was prima facie connected with the use of the bus and the driver's conduct appeared negligent.

Insurer Challenges Compensation Claim

The insurer opposed the claim, arguing that the accident was caused by the passenger's altercation with the driver and not by rash or negligent driving. It also objected to the passenger and the driver not being joined as parties to the claim and questioned the validity of the driver's licence.

Advocate Nikhil Mehta appeared on behalf of the deceased’s family before the tribunal. “The merits of the case were strong enough to ensure that there was a huge compensation to be awarded to the deceased’s family,” he said.

Tribunal Calculates Loss Of Dependency

Nupura was employed as an Income Tax Assistant with the Government of India. Her appointment letter and August 2024 salary slip showed a gross monthly salary of ₹51,300. After deducting ₹200 towards professional tax, the tribunal assessed her monthly income at ₹51,100, or ₹6.13 lakh annually.

Adding 50 per cent towards future prospects and deducting half her income towards personal expenses, as she was unmarried, the tribunal calculated the annual contribution to her family at ₹4,59,900. Applying a multiplier of 17, it assessed the loss of dependency at ₹78.18 lakh.

Also Watch:

The tribunal additionally awarded ₹36,000 towards funeral expenses and loss of estate and ₹1.32 lakh towards consortium for her mother and sister, taking the total compensation to ₹79,50,300.

The operator and insurer have been directed to pay the amount jointly and severally, with 7.5 per cent annual interest from September 27, 2024, the date on which the claim petition was filed, until realisation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/