Mumbai: MACT Awards ₹10.10 Lakh To 65-Year-Old Cyclist Injured By Dumper, Holds Driver Solely Negligent

The tribunal ordered the dumper owner and insurer to compensate the cyclist for injuries that left him with 30 per cent permanent functional disability | FPJ (Representational Image)

Mumbai, November 16, 2026: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Mumbai, has directed a dumper owner and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company to jointly and severally pay ₹10.10 lakh in compensation, with 7.5 per cent annual interest, to a 65-year-old man who suffered severe crush injuries to his left ankle and foot after being hit by a dumper while riding his bicycle in January 2021.

The tribunal held the dumper driver solely responsible for the accident, observing that he had negligently driven the heavy vehicle without paying attention to the cyclist ahead of him.

According to the claim, the accident took place on January 5, 2021, at around 5.40 pm at the New Link Road-M.G. Road junction. Mestry was riding his bicycle towards his home when the dumper allegedly came from behind at high speed and knocked him down. He sustained serious injuries and was taken to Chavan Hospital, Kandivali.

The tribunal noted that the spot panchnama recorded that vehicles, including Mestry's bicycle, had stopped at a red signal and began moving when the signal turned green. The dumper came from behind and hit the bicycle, causing Mestry to fall and sustain injuries. The FIR, spot panchnama and photographs of the damaged bicycle and injuries corroborated his testimony.

The tribunal observed that the dumper driver should have exercised greater caution, particularly as the cyclist was ahead of the heavy vehicle. It remarked that the driver appeared to have been in a hurry to cross the junction before the signal turned red again and had failed to pay attention to the cyclist. Neither the driver nor the insurer challenged the prosecution.

Insurer's Objections Rejected

The dumper owner remained absent during the proceedings, which continued ex parte against him. The insurer opposed the claim, alleging that the accident occurred due to the claimant's negligence and that the insurance policy produced was incorrect or outside its validity period. It also argued that the claim was not maintainable for non-joinder of a necessary party.

However, the tribunal rejected these objections, noting that the policy covered the dumper from July 3, 2020, to July 2, 2021, and was valid on the date of the accident.

The insurer had also failed to produce evidence to establish that the policy was invalid. It further observed that the insurance company had not examined the dumper driver to substantiate its defence.

Tribunal Assesses Permanent Disability At 30 Per Cent

On the extent of injuries, the tribunal noted that Mestry was initially hospitalised from January 5 to January 9, 2021, and subsequently readmitted from February 14 to February 27, 2021. He had suffered a crush injury to his left ankle and foot and underwent fixation of the ankle bones, debridement and a free-flap operation.

The tribunal observed that the nature of the injuries and the repeated surgical procedures indicated substantial damage to the bones and soft tissues. It noted that such injuries could result in restricted movement, persistent pain, difficulty walking and standing, and other long-term complications.

Mestry told the tribunal that after the accident he could not return to work and remained dependent on his wife for assistance with daily activities. He also deposed that he experienced pain, had difficulty squatting and needed a Western-style toilet.

The tribunal noted that these aspects of his testimony had not been specifically challenged during cross-examination.

Although an orthopaedic surgeon had issued a disability certificate assessing Mestry's partial permanent disability at 48 per cent, the tribunal did not accept that percentage as it was.

It pointed out that the doctor was not his treating physician, had not taken X-rays, maintained no clinical examination notes and had not assessed the disability in separate categories.

Considering the claimant's age, the nature of the injuries, the photographs and the restrictions on his ability to work, the tribunal assessed his permanent functional disability at 30 per cent.

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₹10.10 Lakh Compensation With Interest

The tribunal directed the dumper owner and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company to jointly and severally deposit compensation of ₹10,10,418, inclusive of any no-fault liability amount, with 7.5 per cent annual interest from the date of filing of the petition until realisation. The amount is to be paid directly into the claimant's bank account within three weeks.

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