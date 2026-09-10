Thane MACT Awards ₹5.17 Lakh To Agriculturist Injured In Collision With ST Bus, Rejects MSRTC’s Negligence Claim

Thane MACT held an ST bus driver solely responsible for the 2019 collision that left an agriculturist permanently disabled | Representational Image

Thane, September 9, 2026: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Thane, has awarded Rs 5.17 lakh compensation with 9% annual interest to a 44-year-old agriculturist who suffered permanent disability after an MSRTC bus collided with his motorcycle in October 2019.

The tribunal, in its order delivered on September 8, held that the accident occurred due to the sole negligence of the driver of the State Transport (ST) bus and rejected the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation's contention that the motorcyclist was also responsible for the accident.

The claimant, Ananta Mahadu Vishe, was riding a motorcycle with Shripat Bhau Ubale as pillion rider on October 13, 2019. The two were returning home from Umbhrai village when, at around 8.30 pm, an ST bus allegedly came from the opposite direction while overtaking a tempo. According to the claimant, the bus came onto the wrong side of the road and rammed his motorcycle.

Pillion Rider Dies After Collision

Both riders fell on the road and sustained serious injuries. Vishe was initially taken to Meera Hospital, Kalyan, and was subsequently shifted to SMBT Hospital, Nashik.

He suffered swelling and pain over his face, difficulty in opening his mouth and was advised six months' rest. Meanwhile, the pillion rider died from his injuries the following day.

Kinhavali police registered a case against the ST bus driver under stringent sections of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 184 and 186 of the Motor Vehicles Act and subsequently filed a chargesheet.

The MSRTC denied negligence and claimed that the motorcycle had been travelling at high speed without lights or signals. It alleged 50% contributory negligence on the part of the claimant.

Also Watch:

Tribunal Rejects Contributory Negligence Claim

The tribunal, however, noted that although the bus driver and conductor supported the corporation's version, the driver had not filed any complaint against the motorcyclist.

He had also not challenged the chargesheet before the police authorities or any court. The tribunal consequently held that the claimant had established that the accident was caused by the rash and negligent driving of the ST bus.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/