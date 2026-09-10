Mumbai MACT Awards ₹1.67 Crore To 2 Accident Victims; ₹1.25 Crore For Amputee Mechanic, ₹41 Lakh For Diver

Mumbai MACT awarded compensation to two accident victims after assessing their injuries, disabilities and loss of earning capacity | Representational Image

Mumbai, September 9, 2026: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Mumbai, has awarded a total compensation of nearly Rs 1.67 crore to two accident victims in separate cases, including Rs 1.25 crore to a 31-year-old mechanic who suffered amputation of his right leg above the knee and Rs 41.08 lakh to a deep-sea diving professional who suffered a sacropelvic fracture and 30% functional disability.

In the first case, the MACT, Mumbai, on September 3, directed the insurer to pay Rs 1,25,51,800 with 7.5% annual interest to Rafik Rais Idrisi, who suffered an above-knee amputation following an accident involving an autorickshaw and another vehicle in Ghatkopar in October 2024. The tribunal held that the accident occurred due to the rash and negligent driving of the offending vehicle.

Idrisi, who was working as a mechanic with Metro Waste Handling Pvt. Ltd. and was drawing a salary of Rs 40,000 per month, was travelling in an autorickshaw on October 13, 2024, when a vehicle allegedly coming from the opposite direction at high speed collided with it near Nasir Hotel, Narayan Nagar, Ghatkopar.

He was taken to Rajawadi Hospital and subsequently treated at Hiranandani Hospital and KEM Hospital. The injuries included a compound Grade 3C fracture of the right femur shaft and right fibula, resulting in amputation of the right leg above the knee.

Tribunal Rejects Insurer’s Defence

The tribunal noted that the insurer, Shreeram General Insurance Co. Ltd., had alleged that the offending vehicle's driver did not possess a valid driving licence, fitness certificate or permit.

However, the insurer did not produce oral or documentary evidence to substantiate the allegations. The tribunal consequently rejected the defence of breach of policy conditions.

The medical board had assessed Idrisi's permanent disability at 80%, but the tribunal held that, considering the nature of the amputation and his work as a mechanic, he had suffered 100% occupational disability.

His September 2024 salary, including regular extra-work payments and conveyance, was assessed at Rs 39,437 per month. Applying 50% future prospects and a multiplier of 16, the tribunal calculated Rs 1.13 crore towards loss of future earning capacity.

Apart from future loss of income, the tribunal awarded amounts towards medical expenses, conveyance, special diet and pain and suffering. It ultimately rounded the compensation to Rs 1,25,51,800, directing the insurer to pay the amount with interest at 7.5% per annum from the date of the claim petition until realisation.

Diver Awarded Rs 41 Lakh

While in the second case, the MACT on September 7 awarded Rs 41,08,840 to Sukhbinder Singh Paramjit, a Diving Supervisor/Deep Sea Diver, for injuries suffered in a 2017 road accident at Jay Coach Junction Signal on the Western Express Highway in Goregaon.

According to the claim, Paramjit was riding pillion on a motorcycle that had stopped at a traffic signal when a truck came from behind and collided with it.

The tribunal found the truck driver negligent, relying on the FIR, police investigation, mechanical inspection and the evidence of the investigating officer.

It also rejected the insurer's contention that the driver did not possess a valid licence, noting that the licence had been verified and authorised him to drive a heavy motor vehicle.

Paramjit had suffered a sacral/sacropelvic fracture, undergone prolonged bed rest and physiotherapy, and was later assessed as having 30% disability with a recommendation for light duties.

The tribunal held that the disability had a significant impact on his ability to perform his physically demanding profession as a deep-sea diver and assessed his functional loss of earning capacity at 30%.

Compensation Based On Tax Returns

Although Paramjit claimed an income of US$400 per day based on an employment offer received shortly before the accident, the tribunal declined to use that figure for calculating future loss of earnings because acceptance of the offer, joining, actual deployment and payment were not sufficiently established. Instead, it relied on his Income Tax Return, which showed annual net professional/business income of Rs 6,98,880, or Rs 58,240 per month.

After adding 25% towards future prospects and applying a multiplier of 14 and 30% functional disability, the tribunal awarded Rs 36,69,120 towards loss of future earning capacity.

It additionally awarded Rs 1,74,720 for three months' loss of actual income, Rs 25,000 towards medical expenses, Rs 1.25 lakh for pain and suffering, Rs 75,000 for loss of amenities and Rs 40,000 towards conveyance, special diet and incidental expenses.

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The tribunal directed the driver, owner and insurer, Universal Sompo Gen. Ins. Co. Ltd., to be jointly and severally liable for the award. After adjusting Rs 25,000 already paid under Section 140 of the Motor Vehicles Act, the balance payable was fixed at Rs 40,83,840 with 7.5% annual interest. The insurer was directed to deposit the amount within two months.

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