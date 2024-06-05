Thane Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Shiv Sena's Naresh Mhaske Won By Margin Of 2,17,011 Votes, NOTA Stands 3rd With 17,901 Votes

Eknath Shinde's Shiv-Sena faction leader and former mayor Naresh Mhaske |

Mumbai: Of the total 25 candidates who were in the fray for the Thane (25) Lok Sabha constituency, except for the winner and runner-up, the None of The Above (NOTA) option in the electronic voting machines (EVM) received more votes than those bagged by 23 remaining candidates.

Based on the data uploaded by the election commission (EC) on its official website, Naresh Ganpat Mhaske of the Shiv Sena emerged as the winner with a margin of 2,17,011 votes by bagging 7,34, 231 votes (56.09 percent) while his Shiv Sena (UBT) rival and sitting parliamentarian Rajan Baburao Vichare who was eying a hattrick this time secured 5,17,220 votes (38.51 percent).

While NOTA clinched the third position by polling 17,901 votes (1.4 percent), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate-Santosh Bhalerao remained a distant fourth by getting 10,662 votes. A total of 13,09,302 voters across the six assembly segments which fall under the Thane Lok Sabha constituency exercised their franchise in the fifth phase of voting which was held on 20, May.

However, the total number of valid votes was limited to 12,91,167 as 234 votes were rejected and 17,901 went to NOTA. 23 out of the 25 candidates lost their security deposits. According to the Election Commission's rules, a candidate has to achieve at least one-sixth (16.67 per cent) of the total polled votes in the constituency, to retain the security deposit, which is Rs 25,000 for general and 12,500 for scheduled caste category.

While 10 candidates could not even cross the four digits mark an independent candidate remained at the bottom of the list by receiving just 324 votes. None of the votes were tendered.

Mhaske secured 1,27,913 and 1,54,038 votes, Vichare polled 87,236 and 92368 votes from the Mira Bhayandar (145) and Ovala-Majiwada (146) assembly segments respectively. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Vichare (Shiv Sena) had won this seat for the second consecutive term by securing 7,40, 969 with 63.30% vote share while NCP's Anand Prakash Paranjpe remained second with 3,28,824 votes (28.09% vote share).