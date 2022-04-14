e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Mumbai / Thane logs 8 new COVID-19 cases, no death

Thane logs 8 new COVID-19 cases, no death

PTI | Updated on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 10:36 AM IST

Thane logs 8 new COVID-19 cases, no death |
Thane logs 8 new COVID-19 cases, no death |
Advertisement

Thane: Thane has added eight new COVID-19 cases, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 7,08,866, an official said on Thursday.

These new cases were reported on Wednesday, he said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,889, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,602, while the death toll stands at 3,407, another official said.

ALSO READ

Thane hospital clerk held for taking bribe Thane hospital clerk held for taking bribe

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 10:36 AM IST