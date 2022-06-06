Thane logs 273 new Covid-19 cases, no fatalities

Photo: Representative Image

It seems that the coronavirus pandemic is once again tightening its grip in Thane with the rise in Covid 19 cases, sources have also claimed that there a fourth wave of the Covid 19 could be expected.

In the last 24 hours, Thane alone reported 273 new Covid cases. On Monday, Thane city registered 98 new cases, however, no deaths were reported.

Officials from the Thane health department said, "From last week we have noticed an increase of 5 to 10 new corona infections every day, and from June 1 there was a sudden jump and the cases were increased from 5-10 to 25-30 every day. Until Saturday, a total of 256 new cases were reported and on Sunday with another 17, the Covid 19 cases toll has risen to 273."

"The Covid-19 mortality rate in Thane is at 1.67 per cent while the number of cured patients stands at 6,97,930 and the number of active patients is 810," the health officials further informed.

While the TMC jurisdiction witnessed a rise in the number of Covid 19 cases, the Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) registered only 29 new Covid 19 cases, and in Thane rural area, only 12 cases were reported.

Also in the Bhiwandi area, after the gap of two and half months, one new case was reported. In Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, four new cases have been reported of which three are active. In Ambernath and Badlapur municipal corporation, not a single new case of coronavirus has been reported so far.