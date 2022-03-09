Thane logs 14 new COVID-19 cases

With the addition of 14 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,08,506, an official said on Wednesday.

These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,878 as no fresh fatality was reported, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,429, while the death toll stands at 3,392, another official said.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 460 fresh COVID-19 cases and five fatalities that raised the tally of infections to 78,69,498 and the toll to 1,43,745, a state health department official said.

The state had reported 225 coronavirus cases, the lowest after April 18, 2020, and zero fatality, on Monday.

Maharashtra is now left with 3,209 active cases, the official said.

Of the 460 cases, Pune city logged 133, while Mumbai recorded 60 infections, the official said.

Among the eight administrative circles in Maharashtra, Pune reported 238 fresh cases, Mumbai 92, Nashik 52, Nagpur 28, Kolhapur 17, Aurangabad 16, Akola nine and Latur eight.

Pune reported three fatalities due to COVID-19 and Akola two during the day, while no deaths due to the infection were recorded from the rest of the state, he said, adding that the fatality rate now stands at 1.82 per cent.

At least 53,527 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the number of tests conducted so far in Maharashtra to 7,83,67,636, the official said.

With 718 patients getting discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the count of recoveries has reached 77,18,541 and the recovery rate in the state stood at 98.08 per cent.

As many as 25,557 people are currently in home quarantine and 605 are in institutional quarantine, he added.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Fresh cases 460, fatalities 5, tests conducted 53,527, active cases 3,209.

(With agency inputs)

