COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 15.69 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on March 8 has inoculated 15,69,51,249 people.

As per the state government data, 4,87,63,012 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,66,58,697 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,32,96,141 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,07,38,941 received their second dose. 9,58,589 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 36,45,277 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 20,88,600 have received their second.

So far, 12,95,122 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,85,424 of them have got their second dose. 3,06,535 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,266 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,90,520 got their second dose. 3,22,189 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

#Covid_19 vaccination on March 8 in Maharashtra

187082 in 8112 sessions

Cumulative 156951249

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/ArV1OM7Wb7 — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) March 9, 2022

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 460 fresh COVID-19 cases and five fatalities that raised the tally of infections to 78,69,498 and the toll to 1,43,745, a state health department official said.

The state had reported 225 coronavirus cases, the lowest after April 18, 2020, and zero fatality, on Monday.

Maharashtra is now left with 3,209 active cases, the official said.

Of the 460 cases, Pune city logged 133, while Mumbai recorded 60 infections, the official said.

Among the eight administrative circles in Maharashtra, Pune reported 238 fresh cases, Mumbai 92, Nashik 52, Nagpur 28, Kolhapur 17, Aurangabad 16, Akola nine and Latur eight.

Pune reported three fatalities due to COVID-19 and Akola two during the day, while no deaths due to the infection were recorded from the rest of the state, he said, adding that the fatality rate now stands at 1.82 per cent.

At least 53,527 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the number of tests conducted so far in Maharashtra to 7,83,67,636, the official said.

With 718 patients getting discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the count of recoveries has reached 77,18,541 and the recovery rate in the state stood at 98.08 per cent.

As many as 25,557 people are currently in home quarantine and 605 are in institutional quarantine, he added.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Fresh cases 460, fatalities 5, tests conducted 53,527, active cases 3,209.

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 11:04 AM IST