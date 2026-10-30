Thane: Light Rain Brings Relief To Heat-Struck Residents, City Records 2.79 Mm Rainfall

Thane receives 2.79 mm rainfall as brief showers ease persistent heat and humidity across the city | Photo Credits: Anil Shinde

Thane, October 30, 2026: After days of scorching heat and persistent humidity, light showers brought much-needed relief to residents of Thane, with the city recording 2.79 mm of rainfall. The brief spell of rain brought a slight drop in temperatures and a welcome respite for citizens struggling with rising heat levels.

Rising Temperatures Cause Discomfort

The city has been witnessing intense heat amid concerns over the El Niño phenomenon and below-normal rainfall across Maharashtra this year. Thane's maximum temperature had touched 38 degrees Celsius, while temperatures remained between 30 and 31 degrees Celsius even around midnight. Consequently, residents were forced to endure scorching conditions during the day and uncomfortable humidity well into the night.

Photo Credits: Anil Shinde

Meanwhile, a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal and the influence of Cyclone Arnab have contributed to changing weather conditions, particularly across Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Against this backdrop, Thane also witnessed light rainfall, recording 2.79 mm, which brought some coolness to the otherwise hot and humid atmosphere.

Environmental Concerns Over Rising Heat

The changing weather has also brought renewed attention to the city's rising temperatures, with increasing concretisation, shrinking green cover and the deterioration of natural water bodies adding to environmental concerns.

Environmental experts have stressed the need to focus on rainwater harvesting, conservation of lakes and preservation of green spaces to maintain the city's ecological balance.

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"Changing weather patterns and rising temperatures are signs of environmental imbalance. Instead of merely waiting for rainfall, conserving green cover, lakes and natural water sources can help reduce the impact of rising temperatures in the city. Nature must be given due consideration at every stage of urban development," said Dr Prashant Sinkar, an environmental researcher from Thane.

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