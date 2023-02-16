Thane: Labourer kills his 12-year-old son by slitting his throat in Ambernath

Representative Image

Thane: In a shocking incident, a father killed his 12-year-old son by slitting his throat on Wednesday, February 15, in Ambernath.

As per reports, locals saw the accused while he was trying to throw the child’s body in a drain and caught him and handed over to the Ambernath police.

Rajendra Kote, Senior Police Inspector, Ambernath police station said, "The accused Anand Kumar Ganesh (35) a resident of Swami Nagar area in Ambernath was a labour used to support his family by cleaning drains while his son Akash Ganesh (12) was working as a vegetable sellers outside the Ambernath railway station. On Wednesday night the accused Anand killed his son Akash by slitting his throat. After the murder he was seen by some residents while going to throw the body in the drain. Immediately some locals chased him and caught and handed over to us. The reason why the father killed his son is still not clear.”

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder).

