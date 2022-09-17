e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Labour contactor escapes unhurt after five people open fire from close range

Thane: Labour contactor escapes unhurt after five people open fire from close range

Motive of the firing is believed to be an old dispute over a contract. Police have registered a case against the five, no arrests have been made yet.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Saturday, September 17, 2022, 08:43 PM IST
article-image
Representational pic

Thane: In the early hours of September 17, five motorcycle borne men fired at labour contractor Ganesh Kokate while he was travelling in his car. The incident took place at Ghodbunder road area in Thane district.

Chitalsar police station Senior Police Inspector Sulabha Patil said, "Two history-sheeters named Nikhil Yadav and Ganesh Indulkar, along with three unidentified persons, opened fire at at Ganesh at around 3:45am. No one was injured in the firing."

Patil further added, "Kokate did not sustain any injuries from the shots that were fired at point-blank range. The five accused then fled the scene of crime.

Read Also
Thane school celebrates 'Hindi Diwas' with myriad of activities
article-image

"The firing took place because of some old dispute between the two parties. Yadav and Indulkar, along with their three associates, had a fight with Ganesh over contract of Mathadi workers. We have registered case against all five men and a probe has been initiated. As of now no arrests have been made but all the accused will be arrested soon."

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Residents of illegal Gulistan Apartments to approach court against landowner and developer

Mumbai: Residents of illegal Gulistan Apartments to approach court against landowner and developer

Thane: Passengers end up Kalwa car shed after doors of AC local fail to open at Thane station

Thane: Passengers end up Kalwa car shed after doors of AC local fail to open at Thane station

Navi Mumbai: Two held in murder of 29 year old outside Panvel railway station

Navi Mumbai: Two held in murder of 29 year old outside Panvel railway station

Mumbai: Now, track your real-time location on updated Yatri app; check here

Mumbai: Now, track your real-time location on updated Yatri app; check here

PM Modi unveils National Logistics Policy; industrialists hail, say 'it will lead to India’s...

PM Modi unveils National Logistics Policy; industrialists hail, say 'it will lead to India’s...