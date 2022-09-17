Thane: Labour contactor escapes unhurt after five people open fire from close range

Representational pic

Thane: In the early hours of September 17, five motorcycle borne men fired at labour contractor Ganesh Kokate while he was travelling in his car. The incident took place at Ghodbunder road area in Thane district.

Chitalsar police station Senior Police Inspector Sulabha Patil said, "Two history-sheeters named Nikhil Yadav and Ganesh Indulkar, along with three unidentified persons, opened fire at at Ganesh at around 3:45am. No one was injured in the firing."

Patil further added, "Kokate did not sustain any injuries from the shots that were fired at point-blank range. The five accused then fled the scene of crime.

"The firing took place because of some old dispute between the two parties. Yadav and Indulkar, along with their three associates, had a fight with Ganesh over contract of Mathadi workers. We have registered case against all five men and a probe has been initiated. As of now no arrests have been made but all the accused will be arrested soon."