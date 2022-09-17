Thane school celebrates 'Hindi Diwas' with myriad of activities

Staff and students of Sanskar Public School |

Thane: Hindi Diwas is marked on September 14 and on the occassion a Thane school organised myriad of activities for the students.

Sanskar Public School in the city organised special assembly programe, dance performances followed by elocution, debate competitions and a talk on importance of Hindi language.

However, grade eight students' skit titled 'Hindi Bimaar Hai [Hindi is ill]' was the highlight program. All the teaching and non-teaching staff of the school were overwhelmed by the vigorous participation of the students with zeal and zest.

Arti Sharma, principal, Sanskar Public school in Thane said, "Our aim to inculcate knowledge among the students by organising each and every important events. Hindi Diwas is one of the important day which should be celebrated with great fervour. The students' participation in these competitions organised to mark Hindi Diwas makes them aware about the importance of language."