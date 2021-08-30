Thane: Kongaon police arrest 3 men for robbing 2 tempos and motorcycles

Thane: The Kongaon police in Bhiwandi have arrested three people and have recovered two tempos and two motorcycles worth Rs 12.10 lakh. The police said the accused had put two motorcycles in a tempo and were running away, when they were caught by the patrolling team.

The police said on August 28, at around 3am ,DP Nagare, a police sub-inspector from Kongaon police station detection staff and beat marshal were patrolling in the jurisdiction. When the beat marshal saw a suspicious pickup tempo, the police team tried to stop them but they started the vehicle to flee away.

"The police team followed them for kilometers, as they started running after seeing the police team. After detaining them the accused said they first robbed a pickup tempo from a compound. Later, they robbed two motorcycles from a building compound and were fleeing away when the team apprehended them. On further investigation the accused said they also robbed a tempo earlier, which was recovered fr9m Kalwa Naka," said a police officer from Kongaon police station.

The police said the arrested accused are identified as Ajay Patole 19, Ganesh Kumar Rai 20 and Bignesh Rai 22. All three residents of Bhiwandi.

The Kongaon police have seized two tempo's and two motorcycles total worth Rs 12.10 lakhs. All the vehicles were from Kongaon police station jurisdiction.

Ganpat Pingale, senior police inspector, Kongaon police station said, "We have arrested the three accused on Saturday night. Our team, seeing them suspicious, followed them and arrested the three. They were in police custody till Monday. On Monday they were produced in court and remanded to magistrate custody," added Pingale.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, August 30, 2021, 11:12 PM IST