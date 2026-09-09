Thane Kirtan Series Celebrates Ideals Of Courage, Duty And Justice Through Stories Of Lord Krishna And Shivaji Maharaj |

Thane: A five-day kirtan series highlighting the ideals of courage, duty, protection of women and resistance to injustice through episodes from the lives of Lord Krishna and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj concluded in Thane on Sunday.

Kirtans Highlight Fight Against Adharma And Injustice

Organised by the Rajyabhishek Samaroh Sanstha, Thane, the programme was held from September 2 to 6 at the Dnyananand School auditorium. Renowned kirtankar Charudattbuva Afale presented kirtans based on episodes from the lives of Krishna and Shivaji Maharaj.

Episodes including Krishna’s slaying of Narakasura and the liberation of women held captive by him were narrated to highlight the fight against adharma and injustice.

Shivaji Maharaj’s Vision Of Merit-Based Administration Highlighted

The kirtan series also focused on Shivaji Maharaj’s emphasis on merit and ability rather than caste. The organisers cited the example of Balaji Avji, who was given an important position in the administration in recognition of his abilities.

The valour of Abhimanyu and Baji Prabhu Deshpande was also highlighted. Their stories were presented as examples of courage, sacrifice and commitment to duty despite the certainty of death.

The programme received a strong response from the audience, with the auditorium witnessing a particularly large turnout during Janmashtami and Gopalkala celebrations.

Sanjeev Brahme of the Kopineshwar Cultural Trust, Dr Ashwini Bapat, Arvind Joshi and BJP MLC Niranjan Davkhare were among those present, along with other dignitaries and residents.

The organisers said the series sought to convey messages of dharma, duty, courage, protection of women and the vulnerable, and devotion to one’s cause. They thanked the audience, dignitaries and Afale for their participation.

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