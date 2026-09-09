Maratha Reservation Row: Maharashtra Govt Hardens Stand As Manoj Jarange Patil’s Hunger Strike Enters 11th Day | File Photo

Mumbai: With Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil’s indefinite hunger strike entering its 11th day, the Maharashtra government has toughened its stand, asserting that any decision on the community’s reservation demands will be taken strictly within the framework of the Constitution and Supreme Court orders. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also made it clear that the government would not take away the reservation share of one community to provide it to another. Moreover,Maratha reservation sub-committee chairman and state minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said the government delegation would no longer visit Jarange for talks. He said the government had already taken all possible decisions and expected Jarange to respond positively to them.

Government Says Dialogue Open But Decisions Must Remain Within Law

Speaking to reporters at Uran in Navi Mumbai, Fadnavis said the government would provide whatever was permissible under the Constitution and deal with matters falling under judicial scrutiny in accordance with court orders. He also said the government had never shut the doors on dialogue and was making efforts to resolve issues raised by the Maratha community.

“We will do everything that is possible. We have never closed the doors for dialogue. A government finds a solution through discussions, and the entire process is moving forward in that spirit,” Fadnavis said.

No More Government Visits To Jarange For Talks, Says Vikhe Patil

However, Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said the government delegation would no longer visit Jarange for talks. He said the government had already taken all possible decisions and expected Jarange to respond positively to them.

“If Jarange is still firm on his stand, that is his decision. We have taken the decisions that were necessary from the government’s side. We are making efforts, but beyond a point I have no option that can satisfy him,” Vikhe Patil said.

Government Highlights Records Process For Maratha Certificate Benefits

Vikhe Patil said the government had displayed 58 lakh records in gram panchayats and that applications were being received from people seeking benefits based on these records. He said 520 applications had been received so far, including 240 applications for obtaining certificates. He maintained that the process of verifying genealogical records and issuing certificates was underway.

Vikhe Patil also defended Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde against criticism from the Maratha agitation camp, claiming that the government had taken significant decisions in the interests of the community. He alleged that former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s government had failed to protect the reservation.

Jarange, however, hit back sharply at Vikhe Patil and the state government. Speaking to reporters at Antarwali Sarati on Tuesday, he accused the government of misleading the Maratha community and failing to fulfil its promises.

Jarange questioned why the government had kept the community waiting for a year and alleged that it had betrayed the Marathas.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/