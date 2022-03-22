Thane: Kasarvadavli police arrest 56-year-old businessman for allegedly sexually assaulting teen girl

The Kasarvadavli police in Thane have arrested a 56-year-old businessman for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

The police said the arrested accused is identified as Shrinath Waghole who was also the ex-chairman of Emerald plaza, Hiranandani Meadows.

The police during the investigation found that the accused Waghole and the victim's father are business partners. They were into the oil distribution business and had an office in the jurisdiction of Kasarvadavali police station. "The victims usually used to visit the office to help her father in the business. Recently during one such visit, the victim claims she was alone with the accused in the office. However, taking an advantage the accused sexually assaulted the victim," said a police officer.

The police said the victim narrated the ordeal to her father after which they approached the police and registered a case.

The Kasarvadavli police have registered a case under section 354A of the Indian penal code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual offence. "We have arrested the accused and are further investigating the matter," said a police officer.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 09:19 PM IST