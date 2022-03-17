Shocking! 103-year-old Tamil Nadu man gets 10-year jail for sexually assaulting girl

Chennai: Believe it or not, a man, aged 103 years, has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor girl and sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment by a trial court in Tamil Nadu.

The convicted man, K Parasuraman, was 99 years old, when he was accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year old girl in the year 2018. The incident happened at Senneerkuppam in Poonamallee, on the outskirts of Chennai.

The complainant in the case had approached the All Women Police Station in suburban Avadi saying Parasuraman, who had retired as headmaster of a Government school, had assaulted the girl on July 7, 2018. The girl was one of the tenants at one of the five houses owned by Parasuraman near his house. He had lured the girl with chocolates to his house and sexually assaulted her.

The girl’s parents learnt of the horrendous crime when she complained of stomach ache and upon questioning told them Parasuraman had taken her to his house and abused her.

The police arrested Parasuraman under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The trial in the case was conducted at the Mahila Court in Tiruvallur. On Thursday, the court held the centenarian guilty and sentenced him to 10 years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000. The court also ordered a compensation of Rs 45,000 the girl.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 09:02 PM IST