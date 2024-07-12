Thane: Kalyan School Director Arrested For Abetment In 16-Year-Old Student's Suicide | Representational Pic

Thane: The Titwala police have arrested a director of a Kalyan-based educational institution for the suicide of a 16-year-old boy, reportedly after feeling humiliated in school.

The arrested individual has been identified as Albin Anthony, 56, a director of the Kalyan-based educational institution. According to the police, the deceased was studying in the 11th grade at a junior college near Kalyan under the jurisdiction of the Titwala police station.

Initially police registered an Accidental Death Report. Later a case was booked against Anthony under charge of abetment of Suicide. The accused was produced in court on Friday and remanded him into police custody for four days. Meanwhile the parents, relatives and villagers of deceased was furious, gathered outside the court. Police personnel was cardone off in and around the court premises.

On Wednesday, the deceased and three other students were sent home over disciplinary action. He went into depression and committed suicide by hanging himself in a home situated in Nilambali village in Kalyan Taluka. The family member blamed that the school administration should have informed about the misconduct of the student, but they did not do so.

According to police sources, deceased left home to going school and attended school on Wednesday morning. He alongwith three then sent to home at about 8.30 AM over disciplinary action. The suicide incident took place at about 5 PM on Wednesday. The family member found him hanging in home and immediately taken him to Rukhmani bai hospital in Kalyan where he was declared dead upon arrival.

Anil Kene, a relative of the deceased, blamed that Anthony called three students' parents over the phone for disciplinary action, except him. Anthony had mentally and physically harassed him.

Yogesh Dhumal, a relative of the deceased, blamed Anthony for allegedly calling his nephew in cabin and beating him with a belt and hand. Anthony threatened him to restrict him from college. As a result, his nephew fell into depression and committed suicide. It is very regretfull incident took place.

The family member demanded with authority that a SIT team investigate the matter. They allegedly blamed it not as abetment of suicide, but as murder.

Jitendra Thakur, Senior Police Inspector at Titwala police station said, "We booked a case against Anthony following the allegations leveled by a deceased family member. We then arrested him on Thursday. We sought police custody for further investigation and made two very important grounds for police custody: the need to record statements of three students and the recovery of the belt used for beating him. After considering the grounds for police custody, magistrates granted four days of police custody for further investigation."