Thane: Kalyan man fakes his own kidnapping; cops say wanted sympathy from wives

A Kalyan resident faked his kidnapping with help from three friend to gain sympathy from his wives who he claims are mistreating him. The police traced him four days after his wife first reported his kidnapping, stated reports.

The man was lodging at his friend's home in Shahpur and was arrested subsequntly.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Sunita Gaikwad (32) visited Kolsewadi police station on october 14 and registered a case of kidnapping of her husband Sandip (36). She mentioned in her complaint that the couple were having a conversation near Satkar Tower on JP Road when three people in a rickshaw drive up to them and beat her husband and drove off with him.

The report stated that Sunita is his second wife and that he is yet to divorce his first wife.

Police probe the case

The cops had registered a case of kidnapping and began investigating the matter. After examining CCTV footage, they located the rickshaw and its driver who said that three men--Javed Khan, Akash Abhang and Ani Patil had rented his vehicle for a day.

The HT report quoted investgating officer as saying that the three friends beat him up, took him with them and after two kilometers, Sandip wore a burkha and drove off on his friend's scooty.

False narrative to save themselves

The cops nabbed Javen from Ulhasnagar on october 18 and he said that Sandip's mother-in-law hired them to kidnap him and offered Rs 50,000 since she wanted him out of her daughter's [Sunita] life.

But the cops reportedly told that the story was a false claim to protect themselves.

Sought sympathy from wives: cops

Senior police inspector Mahendra Deshmukh was quoted saying that Sandip Gaikwad was upset and planned the kidnapping since he blamed his mother-in-law for his second wife's rude behaviour toward him.

He faked his kidnapping and asked his friends to blame his mother-in-law and hoped it would make his wives sympathise with him. The inspector said that all accused have been arrested.