Thane crime branch of Kalyan unit busts bogus surety racket; 5 arrested

The Thane crime branch on Tuesday Kalyan unit arrested five people in a bogus surety case. The police said the accused included a lawyer. The police during the investigation found the accused used to produce fake and bogus documents to help secure bail for the arrested accused.

Mohan Khandare, a police officer from the Kalyan unit of the crime branch received information about a few people engaged in bogus sureties. The accused are helping an accused in a murder case to secure bail through fake surety and documents, Khandare said.

Accordingly, the team raided Kalyan court on January 24 and detained four people and an advocate. The trap was laid under the guidance of Kishore Shirsath, senior police inspector, Kalyan crime branch.

The police said that the arrested accused were identified as advocate Mohammed Rafiq Abdul Sattar Shaikh, resident of Malad, Jaipal Jogiri, a resident of Dharavi; Santosh Maurya, a resident of Virar; Mohammed Habib Hashmi, a resident of Jogeshwari and Chandu alias Chandrakant Kamkar, a resident of Vasai.

"It was a complete team including Rafiq the lawyer, Jogiri and Maurya the person for sureties. Hashmi, father of the accused whose bail was to be done and Kamkar was helping secure bogus documents," said a police officer.

The police team found the accused had procured bogus documents like ration card, job profile certificate and salary slip to help an accused arrested by Dombivli Government Railway police.

"They had secured the fake documents from Kamkar then arranged two people for surety. They were about to reach the court to secure bail for the accused on surety, but as it was bogus and illegal, we raided and busted them," said Kishore Shirsath, senior police inspector, Kalyan crime branch.

A case has been registered at Mahatma Phule police station under sections 420, 464, 465, 468, 471 and 34 of the Indian penal code. "All the five accused were arrested and produced in court. They are in police custody for four days," added Shirsath.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 09:42 PM IST