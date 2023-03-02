e-Paper Get App
Thane: Kalyan court acquits Nadar gang leader after 8 years

Nadar was arrested by the Manpada police for attempted murder.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Thursday, March 02, 2023, 12:39 AM IST
Thane: Kalyan court acquits Nadar gang leader after 8 yrs | Representative Image

Thane: The additional district and sessions court in Kalyan on Tuesday acquitted the Nadar gang leader Mankinandan Nadar after eight years in prison. Nadar was arrested by the Manpada police for attempted murder. The court raised questions on the investigation and said that Nadar had nothing to do with the crime. The gang was notorious for dacoities.

Nadar’s advocate Ganesh Gholap said the case against him was of attempted murder of three autorickshaw drivers and trying to run them over with a car. The police also said that he escaped from Kalyan jail in 2015 after being arrested.

Gholap said that statements of 10 witnesses were recorded but the injury certificate did not stand up to the test of law. Moreover, the existence of the vehicle was also in question. The bus stand from where the two other members were arrested did not exist in Tamil Nadu and that there was no record of the Manpada police team travelling to Tamil Nadu.

