Thane: Kalwa Police Seize 19,080 Packets Of Banned Gutkha Worth ₹66.78 Lakh From Eicher Container; Driver Arrested | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Kalwa police seized banned gutkha and a container worth a combined Rs94.78 lakh and arrested the vehicle’s driver on Thursday.

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Acting around 1.40pm, the investigation team intercepted an Eicher container near Parsik Circle, opposite Amit Garden, along the MumbraBhiwandi stretch.

During inspection, police found 53 gunny bags containing 19,080 packets of banned ‘Gold 9000’ gutkha worth Rs66.78 lakh concealed behind regular goods stacked at the front and rear of the vehicle. Police also seized the container worth Rs28 lakh.

Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Food Safety and Standards Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched a manhunt for seven other accused, including manufacturers, transporters and distributors.