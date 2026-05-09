Thane: Kalwa Police Recover 110 Stolen Mobile Phones Worth ₹18.65 Lakh, Return Devices To Owners

Kalwa Police display recovered mobile phones traced using digital forensics and the CEIR portal in Thane | File Photo

Thane, May 9: In a significant breakthrough for public safety and property recovery, the Kalwa Police have successfully traced and recovered 110 missing mobile phones valued at approximately Rs 18.65 lakh.

The operation, conducted throughout 2025 and early 2026, utilised advanced digital forensics and the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal.

Special team formed to trace missing devices

Following a surge in "Property Missing" reports within the Kalwa station limits, a specialised team was formed under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Ashok Utekar and Police Inspector (Crime) Anil Gaikwad.

Investigators meticulously uploaded missing handset data to the CEIR portal and employed technical analysis to track the devices' locations across various jurisdictions.

Recovered phones returned to owners

The recovered handsets, belonging to various premium brands, have been officially returned to their rightful owners.

This successful recovery was overseen by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Subhashchandra Burse and Assistant Commissioner of Police Priya Dumale.

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Use of digital intelligence praised

The department’s strategic use of technical intelligence has been lauded as a benchmark for modern policing in the Thane region, providing much-needed relief to citizens who had lost hope of recovering their high-value gadgets.

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