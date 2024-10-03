 Thane: Kalwa Police Book Private School Administration And Food Suppliers After 38 Students Suffer Food Poisoning
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Kalwa Police Book Private School Administration And Food Suppliers After 38 Students Suffer Food Poisoning

Thane: Kalwa Police Book Private School Administration And Food Suppliers After 38 Students Suffer Food Poisoning

Hospital officials confirmed the admissions and noted the students were under observation, with 24 in the pediatric room and 14 in isolation. The incident is under investigation by the food department, according to Thane Municipal Corporation’s PRO, Ravindra Manjrekar.

NK GuptaUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 02:01 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

The Kalwa police booked a case against the school administration and food suppliers in connection with the food poisoning case in a private school in Thane, where nearly 38 students fell ill due to suspected food poisoning after eating lunch on Tuesday, officials said. They were treated at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital for stomach aches and vomiting, but a doctor confirmed their condition was stable. The incident took place in a private school in Manisha Nagar, Kalwa, Thane.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Airoli-Kalwa Rail Link Only 46% Complete After 8 Years, Delays Due To Land Acquisition...
article-image

Ashok Utekar, senior police inspector from Kalwa police station said, "We lodged an FIR against the school administration and food suppliers upon receiving a complaint by parents. We will investigate the case where negligence has been attributed. Further investigation is ongoing. The FDA visited the food supplier, took a sample of the food, sent it for examination, and sealed the food supplier's outlet."

Read Also
Thane: 38 Students Affected By Suspected Food Poisoning At Private School In Kalwa’s Manisha...
article-image

The lunch included rice, dal, and vegetables, with reports of a stale smell from the dal. All affected students are in the sixth grade. The school management informed the parents, who then approached the hospital.

Initially, 24 students reported symptoms, which later rose to 38. Hospital officials confirmed the admissions and noted the students were under observation, with 24 in the pediatric room and 14 in isolation. The incident is under investigation by the food department, according to Thane Municipal Corporation’s PRO, Ravindra Manjrekar.

FPJ Shorts
Community In Mumbai Urges Renaming Of Underground Metro Stations To Honor Local History Ahead of Its Inauguration
Community In Mumbai Urges Renaming Of Underground Metro Stations To Honor Local History Ahead of Its Inauguration
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Urges HM Amit Shah To Declare Poll Candidates
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Urges HM Amit Shah To Declare Poll Candidates
Govinda Misfire Mystery: Police Urged To Probe As 9mm Bullet Found Despite Actor Owning .32 Bore Revolver
Govinda Misfire Mystery: Police Urged To Probe As 9mm Bullet Found Despite Actor Owning .32 Bore Revolver
Chhattisgarh: Congress' Pilot Threatens Of State-Wide Protest On Deteriorating Law And Order
Chhattisgarh: Congress' Pilot Threatens Of State-Wide Protest On Deteriorating Law And Order
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Community In Mumbai Urges Renaming Of Underground Metro Stations To Honor Local History Ahead of Its...

Community In Mumbai Urges Renaming Of Underground Metro Stations To Honor Local History Ahead of Its...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Urges HM Amit Shah To Declare Poll Candidates

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Urges HM Amit Shah To Declare Poll Candidates

Govinda Misfire Mystery: Police Urged To Probe As 9mm Bullet Found Despite Actor Owning .32 Bore...

Govinda Misfire Mystery: Police Urged To Probe As 9mm Bullet Found Despite Actor Owning .32 Bore...

Mumbai: Retired MSRTC Officer Booked In Molestation Case

Mumbai: Retired MSRTC Officer Booked In Molestation Case

Thane Crime: Rabodi Police Book Case Against 2 Unknown Attackers For Stabbing 57-Year-Old Cancer...

Thane Crime: Rabodi Police Book Case Against 2 Unknown Attackers For Stabbing 57-Year-Old Cancer...