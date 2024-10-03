Thane: Kalwa Police Book Private School Administration And Food Suppliers After 38 Students Suffer Food Poisoning

Representational Image

The Kalwa police booked a case against the school administration and food suppliers in connection with the food poisoning case in a private school in Thane, where nearly 38 students fell ill due to suspected food poisoning after eating lunch on Tuesday, officials said. They were treated at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital for stomach aches and vomiting, but a doctor confirmed their condition was stable. The incident took place in a private school in Manisha Nagar, Kalwa, Thane.

Ashok Utekar, senior police inspector from Kalwa police station said, "We lodged an FIR against the school administration and food suppliers upon receiving a complaint by parents. We will investigate the case where negligence has been attributed. Further investigation is ongoing. The FDA visited the food supplier, took a sample of the food, sent it for examination, and sealed the food supplier's outlet."

The lunch included rice, dal, and vegetables, with reports of a stale smell from the dal. All affected students are in the sixth grade. The school management informed the parents, who then approached the hospital.

Initially, 24 students reported symptoms, which later rose to 38. Hospital officials confirmed the admissions and noted the students were under observation, with 24 in the pediatric room and 14 in isolation. The incident is under investigation by the food department, according to Thane Municipal Corporation’s PRO, Ravindra Manjrekar.