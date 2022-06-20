Thane: Kalwa police arrest three involved in five cases of robbery & chain snatching

Photo: Prashant Narvekar

The Kalwa police succeeded in arresting three persons involved in at least five cases of robbery and chain snatchings from the bridge near Kharegaon railway crossing after a long chase on Sunday.

The police recovered jewellery, mobiles and cash worth Rs 2.30 lakhs from them.

The accused have been identified as Ganpat Gullar (21), Aman Jaiswal (19) and Harinder Yadav (19).

The Kalwa police, on May 17, 2022, initially registered an FIR after a complainant approached them and stated that while he was walking on the Kharegaon railway bridge, he was been robbed of his cash and a mobile phone by three persons who had threatened him with a sharp weapon.

Manohar Awhad, senior police inspector, Kalwa police station said, "The detection staff of Kalwa police on the night of 17th and 18th June 2022 spotted the trio on their bikes about whom the complaint was registered. Police in suspicion asked the three persons to stop, but they instead tried to flee from the spot. Our officials chased them and after a brief chase, they were caught. The three persons were detained and were questioned about the robbery which took place at the Kharegaon railway bridge."

"At first, they were not cooperating, but later they confessed to the crime and further investigations revealed that all three were involved in several other cases, including chain snatchings. We have recovered mobile, cash, jewellery worth Rs 2.30 lakh from them and also a sharp weapon. We have arrested them and presented them in Thane court, which sent them in police custody for four days. We are further investigating their involvement in cases in neighbouring areas," added Awhad.