Thane: Kalwa police arrest 4 youths for killing 26-year-old over for suspecting him as mobile thief

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Thursday, June 02, 2022, 09:49 PM IST
article-image

Thane: The Kalwa police station police officials on Thursday arrested four youths for allegedly beating a 26-year-old man to death suspecting him to be a mobile thief.

The police on Wednesday through information on a mobile data terminal (MDT) machine came to know about the injured body of an unknown person in the age group of 22-26 being found in the bushes behind Keshubhai Ration Shop in Bhaskar Nagar in Kalwa (East). The police officials reached the spot and took the unidentified body to Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa for a check-up where the doctor declared him dead before admission.

Senior police inspector of Kalwa police station, Manohar Awhad said, "On June 1, we registered the case against the unknown persons after finding the unknown body. The case was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 which is murder against unknown persons. We formed a team to find out more about the case. Through the sources, we came to know the whereabouts of the 26-year-old victim whose name was Fahid Wajid Shaikh and who was a resident of Samrat Ashoknagar in a slum in Kalwa (East)."

Awhad further added, "Through information received from our sources we arrested four persons who could be involved in the murder. The arrested four accused identified are Abid Shaikh (25), Sohail Mohammad Latif Shaikh (19), Alauddin Shaikh (19), and Sarfarosh Ansari (21). When we arrested them they were not giving the information properly. When we strictly started interrogating them they confessed to their crime. They said that they beat Abid with bamboo, belt killing him instantly."

Awhad further added, "We are happy that with the help of the team from Kalwa police station succeeded in solving the case in 12 hours after registering the case."

