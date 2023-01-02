Thane: Joshi-Bedekar college students receive training in weapon handling from police |

Thane: The Thane Nagar police on Monday, January 2 on the occasion of Raising Day provided the training in weapon handling to the students of Joshi-Bedekar College. More than 100 students from the Joshi-Bedekar College participated in the training.

The Raising Day will be celebrated in Thane from January 2 to January 8.

Gave training on weapon handling and showed modern weapons

Jairaj Ranware, senior police inspector, Thane Nagar police station said, "On the occasion of Raising Day we will be providing training to students of Thane on various topics from January 2 to January 8. On first day we gave the training on weapon handling and shown various modern weapons like pistol, carbine, SLR, AK47, tear gun gas etc."

Students will be taught about cyber crime, traffic rules and women protection

Ranware added, " In the coming days we will be organising plays, lectures on topics like cyber crime, traffic rules and women protection. Also the students were informed about the functioning of the police station."

Sonali Dhoke, assistant commissioner of police, Thane Nagar police station said, " We have planned street plays at Thane station, market places etc."

Several police officials present during the program

Present during the Raising Day training program at Thane Nagar police were D.R. Jadhav (sub-inspector) Dilip Mane (constable), Arif Tadvi (police Naik) and others.

