Thane: Railway, police arrest beggars, drug addicts squatting on Kalyan station

Kalyan station FOB/ representational image | Twitter

In a joint operation by Kalyan Railway Station Police and Railway Protection Force (RPF), 17 beggars and 14 drug addicts were arrested on Tuesday night for harassing and robbing passengers at Kalyan Railway Station.

Concerns raised after woman groped on Monday

Passengers expressed concern after a 30-year-old man groped a woman during her morning commute on Monday. This incident led to questions about the involvement of beggars and drug addicts in such incidents, especially during the night. In response, railway authorities and the Kalyan Railway Station Police with the RPF initiated patrols at the station.

Women passenger association highlights lack of security

President of the Tejaswini Women Railway Passenger Association, Lata Argade contacted railway officials and raised concerns about the lack of railway security personnel patrolling stations around Dombivli and Kalyan Railway Station. Argade pointed out that RPF personnel were not patrolling the stations as diligently as before. On Tuesday, several social activists from Kalyan protested at the railway station, demanding strict action against beggars and drug addicts who occupy the railway station area day and night.

The railway authorities assured the social activists that immediate action would be taken against drug addicts, hawkers, and beggars squatting on the platforms and skywalks of the railway station.

Authorities swing into action after complaints

Senior Police Inspector Mukesh Dhage of Kalyan Railway Police Station and RPF's Head of the Social Welfare Department, Rakesh Kumar Sharma, formed investigation teams and conducted a search operation at Kalyan Railway Station on Tuesday night and arrested 17 beggars and 14 drug addicts.

"The 31 arrested individuals will face legal action according to court orders. The railway police have planned to ensure that no drug addicts or beggars are seen in the railway station area," Dhage said.

Passengers expressed satisfaction that Kalyan Railway Station has been freed from drug addicts and beggars. They are now calling for a similar campaign to be conducted at Ambivali, Shahad, and Thakurli railway stations.