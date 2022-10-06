Thane: Jersey cow dies due to Lumpy disease in Bhiwandi, death toll rises to 5 in district

Representative Photo

Thane: As the cases of Lumpy diseases increased in the month of September many cows were infected with the disease in various parts of the district. Even after vaccination against Lumpy was given to all the cattles as a precautionary measure, a cow died due to the virus at Radhekrishna cowshed at Rahnal in Bhiwandi on Tuesday. After the death of this cow the death toll has reached 5 in Thane.

Panchaya Samiti Livestock development officer and medical supervisor of the veterinary clinic in Rahnal, Dr Devashree Joshi said, "There are a total 34 cows in Radhekrishna cowshed. All of them were given anti-lumpy vaccines by the Panchayat Samiti Livestock department on September 19. After the vaccination, one Jersey cow from the cowshed was infected with lumpy and was kept isolated as a preventive measure."

Joshi further added, "I was treating the cow on Tuesday but during the treatment it died."

Shashikant Kamble, general secretary of Radhekrishna cowshed has confirmed the death of the cow during the treatment.

The cow was buried and as a precautionary measure the cowshed was fumigated so that other cows did not get affected from Lumpy disease.