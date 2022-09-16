e-Paper Get App
Thane: Irate mob beat two women in Mumbra on suspicion of being child-lifters

A video of the two women getting thrashed was widely circulated on social media.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Friday, September 16, 2022, 11:31 PM IST
Thane: An irate mob beat two women on suspicion that they were child-lifters in Thane on Friday.

Soon when Mumbra police came to know about the incident from a passer-by they reached the spot in Mumbra Devi colony to rescue where two women were being beaten.

Mumbra police station senior police inspector Ashok Kadlag said, "The two women in burkhas were roaming in the locality and are beggars. Some residents of the colony spotted them and assuming them as child-lifters they were thrashed. As of now, no case has been registered over the incident. We will register a case if the victims come ahead and register a case against those who thrashed them."

