Mumbra: AAP protested outside station against unfair treatment to the commuters | FPJ/Abhitash Singh

It seems that now the issue of inadequate locals to and from Mumbra and also the reduction of semi-fast trains from 18 to 10 is taking a political turn. After several protests from former minister of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Dr Jitendra Awhad over various issues affecting commuters from Mumbra, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Mumbra units too have jumped into the bandwagon and protested against the railway administration outside Mumbra station on Tuesday, September 6.

Under the leadership of Dr.Abu Altamash Faizi, an AAP leader from Mumbra unit, a protest was held where more than 150 members of AAP from Mumbra unit participated.

Dr Abu Altamash Faizi said, "In the last few years, there has been a significant rise in the number of commuters in Mumbra, but the facilities are inadequate. The volume of service has also been reduced. Earlier, there were 18 semi-fast trains halting here during peak hours, of which barely 10 are now available. Our members earlier on August 17th, 2022, gave a letter to the railway officials regarding our various demands like escalators, lifts, and increase in train services. "

One of the other members of AAP who were part of the protest said, " When we met the railway officials recently with our various demands for the Mumbra commuters, we got the assurance from the officials that everything would be resolved soon. When we asked about when the escalators and lift would be initiated, we were told that till the end of 2022, the escalators and lift at Mumbra station will be a reality. We are hopeful that the railway officials will stick to their words and the escalators and lift will be initiated at the station."

Faizi added, "If our demand is not met soon we will be protesting in the future peacefully in a big way."