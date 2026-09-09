Thane: Inquiry Committee Formed Against Krishna Diagnostics Over Alleged Faulty Brain MRI Report Of 12-Year-Old

A three-member panel will conduct a technical audit of Krishna Diagnostics after a child’s MRI report allegedly indicated brain damage that a subsequent scan did not find | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, September 8, 2026: The management of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Medical College in Kalwa has taken decisive action following a grave medical diagnostic error. Hospital Dean Dr Swapnali Kadam issued an official order establishing a three-member inquiry committee to probe the operations of Messrs Krishna Diagnostics.

The investigation team includes:

Dr Umachilla Shetty – Head of Radiology

Dr Arun Mane – Head of Surgery

Dr Aniruddha Malgaonkar – Medical Superintendent

"The appointed committee will perform a thorough technical audit of the procedures followed by Krishna Diagnostics and submit a comprehensive report directly to the hospital administration to ensure complete transparency," stated an official from the hospital administration.

Background Of The Incident

The controversy stems from a brain MRI scan performed on a 12-year-old child on July 21 at the Krishna Diagnostics centre located within the hospital premises. The initial report issued by the centre falsely indicated that the child had suffered severe brain damage.

Panic-stricken by the alarming diagnosis, the child's family immediately sought a second opinion and arranged a fresh scan at another facility just two days later. The second MRI revealed that the child's brain was completely normal, showing no signs of injury whatsoever.

"The contradictory medical reports caused immense mental agony and trauma to the entire family," said Sandeep Pachange, General Secretary of the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS). "We have formally submitted a written complaint demanding a strict criminal case be registered against the responsible agency for playing with a young patient's life."

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Inquiry Ordered After Complaint

Following the written complaint filed on August 4 by MNVS leaders Sandeep Pachange and Kalyan City President Ankush Rajput, civic hospital authorities ordered the formal inquiry to fix accountability.

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