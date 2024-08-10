 Thane: Injured Indian Spectacle Cobra Rescued And Rehabilitated After JCB Earth Mover Accident In Kalyan
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Injured Indian Spectacle Cobra Rescued And Rehabilitated After JCB Earth Mover Accident In Kalyan

Thane: Injured Indian Spectacle Cobra Rescued And Rehabilitated After JCB Earth Mover Accident In Kalyan

The cobra was discovered at a digging site in Barave village, Kalyan, on Thursday afternoon. It was taken to a local veterinary clinic, where surgeons reconstructed its abdomen. The cobra is currently recovering well under observation at the veterinary centre.

NK GuptaUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 04:47 AM IST
article-image
Cobra | Representational Image | Pexels

Thane: A five-feet Indian Spectacle Cobra, whose abdomen was accidentally injured by a JCB earth mover’s scoop, has been rescued and successfully rehabilitated. The cobra was discovered at a digging site in Barave village, Kalyan, on Thursday afternoon. It was taken to a local veterinary clinic, where surgeons reconstructed its abdomen. The cobra is currently recovering well under observation at the veterinary centre.

Local residents spotted the snake while the JCB was in use and alerted the operator, who then halted work. They contacted the Wild Animals Reptile Rescue Foundation (WARR), and rescuers Parth Pathare and Tanmay Mane arrived to capture the injured snake. “The lower abdomen of the snake was severely disfigured, as the JCB’s scoop tooth had dug into it,” said Tanmay Mane.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: SIT Arrests Bharat Chaudhary In Mahadev App Case; Remanded To 5-Days Of Custody
Mumbai: SIT Arrests Bharat Chaudhary In Mahadev App Case; Remanded To 5-Days Of Custody
Mumbai Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Nandigram Express At Dadar Station, Allegedly Suicide Over Molestation Case
Mumbai Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Nandigram Express At Dadar Station, Allegedly Suicide Over Molestation Case
Navi Mumbai: Body Of 20-Year-Old Found In Diwale Creek 2 Days After Murder Of Ex-Girlfriend
Navi Mumbai: Body Of 20-Year-Old Found In Diwale Creek 2 Days After Murder Of Ex-Girlfriend
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Pushes For Chief Ministerial Nominee Ahead Of Assembly Polls After Uddhav Thackeray's Delhi Visit
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Pushes For Chief Ministerial Nominee Ahead Of Assembly Polls After Uddhav Thackeray's Delhi Visit
Read Also
MP: Over 20 Snake Charmers Held, 40 Cobras Seized In Jabalpur; Snakes Found Severely Injured & Near...
article-image

The rescuers notified forest range officer RN Channe and forester RD Shinde about the situation. The snake was then taken to veterinary doctor Dharmraj Raybore, who performed surgery and stitched up the reptile’s abdomen with a total of 15 stitches. The snake will be monitored at the clinic until it can hunt on its own, after which it will be released back into the wild, according to rescuer Parth Pathare.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: SIT Arrests Bharat Chaudhary In Mahadev App Case; Remanded To 5-Days Of Custody

Mumbai: SIT Arrests Bharat Chaudhary In Mahadev App Case; Remanded To 5-Days Of Custody

Mumbai Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Nandigram Express At Dadar Station, Allegedly Suicide...

Mumbai Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Nandigram Express At Dadar Station, Allegedly Suicide...

Navi Mumbai: Body Of 20-Year-Old Found In Diwale Creek 2 Days After Murder Of Ex-Girlfriend

Navi Mumbai: Body Of 20-Year-Old Found In Diwale Creek 2 Days After Murder Of Ex-Girlfriend

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Pushes For Chief Ministerial Nominee Ahead Of Assembly Polls After Uddhav...

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Pushes For Chief Ministerial Nominee Ahead Of Assembly Polls After Uddhav...

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar Criticises PM Modi's Remarks On Sharad Pawar At Nashik Meeting, Claims NCP...

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar Criticises PM Modi's Remarks On Sharad Pawar At Nashik Meeting, Claims NCP...