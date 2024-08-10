Thane: Injured Indian Spectacle Cobra Rescued And Rehabilitated After JCB Earth Mover Accident In Kalyan

Cobra | Representational Image | Pexels

Thane: A five-feet Indian Spectacle Cobra, whose abdomen was accidentally injured by a JCB earth mover’s scoop, has been rescued and successfully rehabilitated. The cobra was discovered at a digging site in Barave village, Kalyan, on Thursday afternoon. It was taken to a local veterinary clinic, where surgeons reconstructed its abdomen. The cobra is currently recovering well under observation at the veterinary centre.

Local residents spotted the snake while the JCB was in use and alerted the operator, who then halted work. They contacted the Wild Animals Reptile Rescue Foundation (WARR), and rescuers Parth Pathare and Tanmay Mane arrived to capture the injured snake. “The lower abdomen of the snake was severely disfigured, as the JCB’s scoop tooth had dug into it,” said Tanmay Mane.

The rescuers notified forest range officer RN Channe and forester RD Shinde about the situation. The snake was then taken to veterinary doctor Dharmraj Raybore, who performed surgery and stitched up the reptile’s abdomen with a total of 15 stitches. The snake will be monitored at the clinic until it can hunt on its own, after which it will be released back into the wild, according to rescuer Parth Pathare.